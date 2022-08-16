Defying Gravity: The Pandora’s Box of Convoluted Scientism Explanations

One thing I often hear is, “If Gravity is a real force, how come it arbitrarily can hold down trillions of tons of ocean water and yet something as light as a helium balloon floats up effortlessly…”Defying Gravity?” (Yeah, I know, that's a song from The Smash Hit Musical, Wicked...the pun was intended.)

And, I agree, why is Gravity so arbitrary and nonsensical when you actually think about it? And with each supposed explanation that science gives, they open up a Pandora’s Box of contradictory questions.

An Endless Chain of Explanations:

1. Do the Earth’s oceans’ trillions of droplets form a “Unified Mass” of their own, causing The Earth’s alleged molten spinning core to hold the oceans down like a massively unified heavyweight?

2. But then a little tiny drop of water should float up like a Helium balloon since it weighs a fraction of the Unified Mass of an ocean’s collective unified droplets. And yet, such is not the case. And so it cannot be a mass issue. From the logic of mass being a function of Gravity (Mass equals Gravity), the single water droplet certainly fails the test of sufficient mass to allow Gravity to hold sway over it. It has the same mass as a tiny baby moth, and yet while the water drop remains inert upon the table, the baby moth effortlessly defies gravity and floats up.

3. Ok, then can we say that the baby moth’s wings allow it to defy Gravity, then, while the water droplet has no wings and so, being of such minor mass, it remains inert on the table? It is one possibility.

4. And yet, it gets complex again when you consider a tiny soap bubble, with a mass twice as small as the water droplet, and yet it rises effortlessly, and with no tiny wings to assist it? Obviously, there is surface tension to consider with soapy water, and internal pressure applied by the air inside the bubble upon the bubble’s surface to sustain the bubble. Add that to the air you exhale, which in most cases is warmer than the ambient air temperature. This is the air that ends up in the bubble. Due to the density difference (hot air rises), the soap bubble will rise. And, of course, generally bubbles do not keep rising indefinitely. Thermal equilibrium is quickly reached, and the driving buoyancy force disappears, causing the bubble to burst. Additionally, the density of water is affected by temperature. When water is heated, it expands, increasing in volume, but decreasing its overall molecular density, and so it rises as gas. The warmer the water, the more space it takes up, and the lower its density.

And so, the Pandora’s Box of convoluted scientism explanations continues to grow with each question raised about Gravity. It swiftly becomes a never-ending chain of explanations to justify previous faulty explanations. But the simple fact remains that buoyancy and density, as well as dielectric and electromagnetic principles, perfectly explain all the upward and downward motions of matter. Gravity is an unproven, extraneous, science fiction idea that was only created to justify The Heliocentric Model, Evolutionary Theory, Big Bang Cosmology, and ultimately, the Alien Contact narrative.

The Real Answer:

Gravity is an illusory, fictional fantasy from ancient Hermetic and Kabbalistic Occultism, and nothing more. Electromagnetics, Dielectric Potential, Density, and Buoyancy are all that is necessary to explain all Newtonian physical properties and actions.

Flat Earthers Don't Understand Gravity?:

You Simply Cannot Have it Both Ways:

1. A Gravitational pull that is strong enough to resist the unimaginably powerful vacuum of Outer Space, weighing in at an unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, without smashing The Earth’s atmosphere down into a singularly flat and homogeneous blanket of isotropic density, along with all the creatures inhabiting it.

and…

2. A Gravitational pull that is weak enough to allow butterflies to float around, bubbles to float, multi-ton/high density clouds to float with ease, The Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik rigid airship weighing in at a mighty 23,567 pounds but can float around effortlessly, ocean waves frolic and dance with zero concern for Gravity, Bumble Bees to hover about with ease, helium balloons to float up effortlessly, little babies to move their limbs about effortlessly, and birds to fly for hours at altitudes as high as 10,000 feet with ease.