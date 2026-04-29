A Heliocentrist Posted This Photo of The Earth in the Official Flat Earth Discussion Facebook Group and Said That This Was Proof of Earth Curvature?
You gotta have a sense of humor to stay sane in this Flat Earth game…
You gotta have a sense of humor to stay sane in this Flat Earth game…
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This shows just how easily we are brainwashed and deceived by years of propaganda and mind controlling.
I was just on a flight over south Texas and my window seat revealed cumulonimbus clouds off to the distance—well over 100 miles across the Mexican border. The mountain range which caused these clouds (orographic lifting) was easy to map at a distance of 110 miles or so from the flight path. These clouds were NOT tilted due to any curvature, nor did the horizon slope down over the vast distance. Anyone on a flight can see that the horizon ALWAYS meets the eye regardless of the altitude and the horizon line is a horizontal level plain. If one sees any curvature it is ALWAYS due to the effect of the convex-shaped glass windows. Though not every flight I’ve been on reveals this effect as windows vary depending on the plane.
This is clear evidence of flat earth. Distant mountains and clouds NEVER tilt back nor has any photo from anyone ever revealed this unless they are using the deceptive wide angle (fish-eye) lens.