The Heliocentric claim is this:

“A ball can hold onto water while spinning in a vacuum due to cohesion (water molecules sticking to each other) and adhesion (water molecules sticking to the ball’s surface), especially if the ball is large enough and spins slowly enough for Gravity to dominate over centrifugal force. Water “seeks its own level,” which means it conforms to an equipotential surface where the gravitational potential energy is the same everywhere. On a planetary scale, this surface is a curve centered on the Earth’s center of Gravity, not a flat plane.”

The Heliocentric Unfalsifiable Claim:

But is this a scientific claim or an “unfalsifiable claim” ( i.e., a claim that can neither be proven nor disproven) based upon speculation, assumption, and pure belief? Afterall, nobody has ever actually seen a photograph of water sticking to The Earth in the form of a spherical geometry other than photoshop and CGI cartoons. Hence, it is a claim that has and cannot be tested. It is simply a speculation.

An unfalsifiable claim is a statement or hypothesis that cannot be proven false, often because it is too vague, makes claims that cannot be tested, or includes provisions for disproving counter-evidence. These claims are not considered scientific because they are immune to scientific testing and disproof. Examples include water sticking to the surface of a spherical Earth, claims about undetectable substances, and certain faith-based assertions that cannot be tested through observation or experiment.

Subsequently, the idea that 72% of The Earth’s surface, which is water, remains wrapped around a spherical geometry is a religious belief based upon a secondary religious belief in invisible Gravity. Not one empirical experiment has ever demonstrated that a heavy layer of water can stick to the surface of an immense spherical geometry, even under hydrostatic pressure.

The natural physics of a large body of water is to be level and require a container. This alone debunks the lie that The Earth is a globe. Engineers and Cartographers have proved that large bodies of waters do not, and cannot, display convexity on their surface.

30 Flat-Earth Fallacies and Sphere-Earth Sophistry:

More About Surface Tension:

Simply think about it. Water never sticks to an extremely large sphere in a homogenous fashion. Because water molecules are attracted to each other, they tend to bead up or form droplets when in a liquid state. This attraction creates a property in liquids known as surface tension. The amount of energy necessary to expand the surface area of such a liquid would be defined as surface tension. The molecules inside of a liquid are pulled equally in all directions by their attraction to the other molecules in the liquid. However, surface tension does not result in a massive spherical geometry, as in the case of The Earth being a Planet, being able to hold trillions of tons of water to its spherical surface. This is why Heliocentrism relentlessly inserts Gravity into the equation to make this effect seem plausible.

In other words, surface tension does not result in a massive convexity of large surfaces. It weakness with the increase in the size of the body of water. However, a convex surface on water in a glass occurs when the water molecules’ cohesive forces (attraction to each other) are stronger than the adhesive forces (attraction to the glass). It’s a very small scale and works by the particular material of glass interacting with water viscosity. Water viscosity is its resistance to flow, a measure of its internal friction. At a standard temperature of 25 C, water has a low viscosity of about 8.90 x 10 to the negative 4 Pa·s, or pascal-second, making it a “thin” fluid that flows easily compared to high-viscosity liquids like honey.

Thus, surface tension only affects small amounts of water over short distances, such as in tiny droplets, where it causes the water to form spheres, or creates a meniscus at the edge of a glass. The curvature caused by surface tension over a large body of water is infinitesimally small and imperceptible.

Why Does Water Seek its Own Level? Water Seeks Equilibrium Within The Hierarchy of Contingent Densities and Atmospheric Mediums That it Encounters

Gravity is not why water seeks its own level, but rather, water seeks its own level because it is denser than the atmospheric medium in which it inhabits, which is air. Water simply falls to find its equilibrium within the Natural Order of contingent densities and surrounding mediums.

Water Finds Its Own Level:

Directional vectors, with respect to falling and rising objects, are not a matter of, “Some force must pull objects down or we cannot understand why things fall.”, but rather, they are a matter of the fact that all objects find their natural place in the atmospheric density around them, depending upon the objects density, as the result of Natural Law, not Gravitational pull. Inserting an extra directional vector into the Natural Order of things in the form of Gravitational pull is both unnecessary and unproven. It is enough to observe that The Natural Order of objects in motion dictates that denser objects fall and lighter objects rise, when integrated into a given atmospheric density.

The Natural Order of things involves equilibrium. Every object falls until it finds a medium denser than itself. This is simply the way in which Nature was designed, no further explanation is required. Nothing is pulling anything down. Objects simply find their place in The Natural Order.

In the case of water flow, water falls until it hits the ground, which is more dense than itself, and then continues to flow upon that surface, from higher to lower elevation, in order to continue to seek equilibrium within the hierarchy of contingent densities and atmospheric mediums that it encounters.

Accurately Summarized:

Water Seeks Equilibrium: Water, like all matter, obeys the laws of Thermodynamics, which state that systems naturally move toward a state of lowest potential energy and Maximum Entropy (Equilibrium).

Hierarchy of Contingent Densities: This phrase describes how water interacts with materials of different densities.

Buoyancy: Less dense water (like warm water or ice) floats on more dense water (cold water).

Atmospheric Mediums: This refers to water’s phase changes (solid, liquid, gas) and its interaction with the atmosphere.

Evaporation and Condensation: Water evaporates into the air (a medium of different density) until the air is saturated (reaching equilibrium in relative humidity) and then condenses back into liquid or solid form (clouds, rain, snow) when conditions change.

Water’s Movement: Water’s movement, phase changes, and stratification are all governed by its tendency to find a state of balance with its surroundings.

Water Seeks its Own Level: