Recent generous donations to my GoFundMe have provided a timely and much-appreciated boost, allowing me to navigate the quietly absurd reality that even the noble pursuit of publishing now demands more resources than it did just last month. Barnes & Noble’s costs for printing, distribution, graphic design, and associated services have risen sharply, another gentle reminder that the dissemination of ideas operates under the same market forces as everything else. As my research deepens and my outreach expands, every contribution flows directly into propagating these insights to a wider audience rather than into mere survival mode.

We’re now tantalizingly close to the $1,800 milestone, having raised $1,097 in just three days, with only $703 remaining to go. I say “We’re” because this is a collective effort. I write for “Us” because we are all in this together.

Reaching this threshold is more than symbolic. It unlocks dedicated time for research, writing, and meticulous editing across a series of concurrent book projects. These works will deliver in-depth analyses of Biblical Cosmology, Intelligent Design, Gnosticism, Luciferianism, Scientism, and Christian Doctrine, alongside a serious examination of the physical principles underlying rocket flight, with particular attention given to the roles of Thermodynamics and Newtonian Mechanics in an imaginary Outer Space vacuum. Special attention will be paid to the dynamic interplay of varying relative densities, the upward buoyant force, electromagnetic charge, electrostatic forces, and their contributions to the downward vector… among many other vital, often-overlooked topics.

If you’ve found value in my work so far, your support at this stage would be both practical and profoundly encouraging. The ideas are ready, and the means to share them more effectively are nearly within reach. Thank you to those who’ve already contributed. Your generosity keeps the pages turning.

So far, in the three days I have run this GoFundMe Campaign:

1. Rob Watson has donated $6.

2. William Clarke has donated $11.

3. Craig Silver has donated $80.

4. And an Anonymous donor has unbelievably generously donated $1,000.

As I am about to publish my 60th book exposing the evils of Gnostic Luciferianism and the tyranny of the Scientific Dictatorship known as Scientism, and the need for Salvation through Christ, I can’t help but be convinced that the hand of God is intervening to award me such financial support to continue my mission to expose the evils of this Technocratic Gnostic Luciferian New Age we find ourselves embroiled within.

Indeed, we are seeing the esoteric realization of Alice Bailey’s Externalization of the Hierarchy spread its Kabbalistic wings all across the world today, where the Luciferian Elite reveal themselves in full dark regalia at center stage. The merging of spiritual leadership with worldly governance threatens to recreate the pitfalls of rigid, historical ecclesiastical authority, which often suppresses individual freedom and intuition.

As spiritual values begin to clash with materialistic structures, a chaotic period of upheaval is expected, which will disrupt established religious, economic, and political institutions. The externalization can be used by deceptive or manipulative ideologies that masquerade as spiritual progress, leading to ideological conflicts, idolatry, and moral decay, as the Luciferian Dogma is revealed to all, with Christianity in the crosshairs.

It just compels me to double down and reveal and expose more of where this is all headed, however…more research, more publishing, more capturing every heart unto the power of God, desires, thoughts, and emotions completely surrendered and captivated by HIS Grace.

The Lord’s will be done and All To The Glory of God.

In Christ, Greg

Gregory Garrett’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/4702743c3