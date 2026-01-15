1. Laws of Perspective

2. Atmospheric Magnification

3. Vanishing Point Perspective

4. Linear Perspective

5. Attenuation

6. Horizon Line

7. Sky Convergence

8. Ground Convergence

9. Angular Resolution

10. Apparent Compression

11. Diffusion

12. Focal Point Length

13. Filtering

14. Atmospheric Distortion

15. Atmospheric Lensing

16. The Rayleigh Criterion

17. Refraction

18. Limitations of The Human Eye

19. Signal Strength

20. Dispersion

21. Index of Medium

22. Cone of Vision

23. Fluid Dynamics

24. Moisture

25. Angle of Incidence

26. Height of The Observer

27. Atmospheric Perspective

28. Foreshortening

29. Distortion of Proportions

30. Visual Compression

The Sun never changes its ACTUAL size, but its APPARENT size often changes due to variances in atmospheric conditions. And, The Sun never changes its ACTUAL shape, but its APPARENT shape often changes due to the natural compression of objects as they recede into the distance. This is basic optics. The closer the observer is to the ground, the more compression of an object is observed, resulting in apparent shape change. The apparent size of objects changes due to natural compression as they recede into the distance, a principle known as atmospheric perspective and foreshortening. The actual shape of an object does not change, although its visual perspective makes it appear different to the observer.

In visual arts and perspective, the phenomenon where an object’s shape appears to change or compress as it recedes into the distance is known as foreshortening.

Key Characteristics of Foreshortening:

· Visual Compression: Objects appear shorter than they actually are because they are viewed at an angle rather than straight-on.

· Distortion of Proportions: Parts of an object closer to the viewer appear significantly larger, while receding parts seem much smaller, altering the perceived shape (e.g., a circle (i.e. The Sun) appearing as an ellipse).

· Linear Perspective: Foreshortening is a fundamental property of linear perspective, which uses converging lines and vanishing points to dictate how an object’s apparent size and shape diminish as it moves away.

· Foreshortening is Diminished With Atmospheric Magnification: Under certain atmospheric conditions, foreshortening is curtailed, and objects appear to increase in size as they recede into the distance.

Angular Resolution Convergence, and Compression: The Limitations of The Human Eye

In a Flat Earth Model, the hulls of ships are expected to disappear first due to perspective, angular resolution limitations, and compression effects as the water meets the sky. This is a widely known fact in science and perspective. But they can easily be brought back into view using the Nikon P-1000 camera, thereby, proving The Earth is Flat, which has been done thousands of times. A ships “sinking” over the apparent horizon bottom first is merely a trick of perspective, a “vanishing point” effect where distant objects appear to disappear bottom-up as they get farther away. Using a camera like the Nikon P-1000, you can zoom in on a ship that appears to have disappeared, bringing it back into view. This proves the ship was never hidden by a curve, as Heliocentrists like to assert.

One of The Best Video Examinations of Angular Resolution and the Limitations of The Human Eye Ever Made

One factor, of several, that must be considered when viewing the Sun’s recession away from the observer is The Rayleigh Criterion. Among the many others factors include refraction, atmospheric distortion, and the apparent compression of objects on the horizon as they recede into the distance from the observer. The latter factor is revealed in the Laws of Perspective.

The human eye can only resolve objects as they move into the distance to a prescribed limit. Resolution limit describes how objects can appear to disappear and/or “blur out” into the distance, which is calculated using The Rayleigh Criterion. This is of particular importance when considering the apparent “setting” of The Sun over an imaginary curve, for The Rayleigh Criterion points out that before considering this apparent “setting” of the Sun, which is a Heliocentric claim, one must consider the role of the limitations of angular resolution, as they pertain to the naked human eye, as objects appear to disappear and/or “blur out” into the distance.

Angular Resolution and Horizons on Our Motionless Plane: