Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

User's avatar
mstet357's avatar
mstet357
5h

A straight line is "a curve".

Rather a curve is a 1 dimensional path and the closer - relatively we are to it the more is looks like a "straight line".

Thats why curve is "assumed" further out - because of the perspective you mentioned.

You are over explaining a very simple issue and still getting it wrong.

Ken k's avatar
Ken k
7h

I would be interested in your take on the approximate 26,000 year Precession of the Equinox as well as why radar is not able to "see" over the horizon.

Is the earth a magnet and how pole shifts occur?

I'd also be interested on your take on Plate Tectonics.

Then, there's Joshua 10 :12-14, the day the Sun stood still.

Joshua 10:12-14

12 Then spake Joshua to the Lord in the day when the Lord delivered up the Amorites before the children of Israel, and he said in the sight of Israel, Sun, stand thou still upon Gibeon; and thou, Moon, in the valley of Ajalon.

13 And the sun stood still, and the moon stayed, until the people had avenged themselves upon their enemies. Is not this written in the book of Jasher? So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven, and hasted not to go down about a whole day.

14 And there was no day like that before it or after it, that the Lord hearkened unto the voice of a man: for the Lord fought for Israel.

If one is to assume that the earth is a gyroscope and when an external force (torque) is applied to the earth it will precess clockwise .This is a well known property of a gyroscope and could explain how the phenomenon described in Joshua happened.

