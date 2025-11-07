A Crash Course in Plasma Moon Theory and Celestial Mechanics
14 Topics - Episodes, in a Full Documentary Video with Narration.
Topics - Timer :
00:00 / 1. Moon, the Map of the Earth
12:14 / 2. Sun, Daylight, Moonlight
24:30 / 3. The Black Sun
31:58 / 4. Constellation Circle and Moon’s Phases
43:16 / 5. Oceanografia, Craters, Stars
54:27 / 6. Planets and the 7 Ceilings
1:07:27 / 7. Moon’s Rotation and the Axes of Phases
1:16:36 / 8. The Motion of the Sun and the Moon
1:26:56 / 9. Eclipses
1:36:12 / 10. Space, Elements and Atmospheric Ratings
1:44:09 / 11. Celestial Phenomena
2:04:36 / 12. Biogeochemical Cycles
2:13:45 / 13. Underground Water Cycle
2:21:59 /14. Climate Zones and Ground Epochs
2:29:30 / Outro
