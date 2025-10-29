Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter
When Skydiving, is the Feeling of Weightlessness Caused by an Equilibrium Between the Downward Force of Gravity and the Upward Buoyant Force…
The Short Answer Is: No
3 hrs ago
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
1
The Real Flat Earth Model That People Should Be Using is The Celestial Sphere Where The Flat Earth Cuts The Celestial Sphere Into Upper and…
The real Flat Earth Model that people should be using is The Celestial Sphere, where The Flat Earth cuts The Celestial Sphere into upper and lower…
7 hrs ago
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
9
1
Why Would They Lie About the Nature of Earth?
It took me 5 years of research to finally uncover this to The World, not to my benefit, rest assured.
20 hrs ago
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
22
10
The Newtonian Model of Gravitational Attraction is in Serious Crisis
Gravity is the weakest of the four fundamental forces in The Heliocentric Model.
22 hrs ago
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
10
The Plasma Moon Surface Appears to be an X-ray Mirror Image Reflection of The True Land Mass of The Earth
Many Encosed Cosmologists believe that he only true map of our Earth is on the face of The Plasma Moon.
Oct 27
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
28
17
There is No Evidence to Suggest That The Stars and Wandering Stars (“Planets”) are Spherical
All Stars and Wandering Stars (“Planets”) appear observably as Sonoluminescent phenomenon.
Oct 27
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
23
10
The Absurdity of Life Without God by Dr. William Lane Craig
The Necessity of God and Immortality
Oct 27
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
11
And Then What?
So, the whole point of living is to survive, to struggle to keep living, right?
Oct 26
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
14
5
Escaping The Dialectic Between The Satanic New World Order and The Gnostic Luciferian New Age
A Dialectic, also known as The Dialectical Method, refers originally to dialogue between people holding different points of view about a subject but…
Oct 25
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
10
5
In the Vacuum Created by the Decline of Christianity Will Come The False Luciferian Light of The New Age of Aquarius to Fill That Void
Luciferian Agenda vs.
Oct 25
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
21
3
The Wild Variances in The Heliocentric View of The Angular Velocity, Ring Composition, Diameter, and Distance From Earth of Saturn, Etc…The…
Saturn Nikon P1000: Amateur Flat Earth Photo:
Oct 24
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
17
4
How To Use a Marine Sextant for Celestial Navigation
A marine sextant uses a flat baseline for its angles.
Oct 24
•
Gregory Lessing Garrett
13
