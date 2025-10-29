Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

When Skydiving, is the Feeling of Weightlessness Caused by an Equilibrium Between the Downward Force of Gravity and the Upward Buoyant Force…
The Short Answer Is: No
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
The Real Flat Earth Model That People Should Be Using is The Celestial Sphere Where The Flat Earth Cuts The Celestial Sphere Into Upper and…
The real Flat Earth Model that people should be using is The Celestial Sphere, where The Flat Earth cuts The Celestial Sphere into upper and lower…
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
Why Would They Lie About the Nature of Earth?
It took me 5 years of research to finally uncover this to The World, not to my benefit, rest assured.
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
The Newtonian Model of Gravitational Attraction is in Serious Crisis
Gravity is the weakest of the four fundamental forces in The Heliocentric Model.
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
The Plasma Moon Surface Appears to be an X-ray Mirror Image Reflection of The True Land Mass of The Earth
Many Encosed Cosmologists believe that he only true map of our Earth is on the face of The Plasma Moon.
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
There is No Evidence to Suggest That The Stars and Wandering Stars (“Planets”) are Spherical
All Stars and Wandering Stars (“Planets”) appear observably as Sonoluminescent phenomenon.
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
The Absurdity of Life Without God by Dr. William Lane Craig
The Necessity of God and Immortality
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
And Then What?
So, the whole point of living is to survive, to struggle to keep living, right?
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
Escaping The Dialectic Between The Satanic New World Order and The Gnostic Luciferian New Age
A Dialectic, also known as The Dialectical Method, refers originally to dialogue between people holding different points of view about a subject but…
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
In the Vacuum Created by the Decline of Christianity Will Come The False Luciferian Light of The New Age of Aquarius to Fill That Void
Luciferian Agenda vs.
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
The Wild Variances in The Heliocentric View of The Angular Velocity, Ring Composition, Diameter, and Distance From Earth of Saturn, Etc…The…
Saturn Nikon P1000: Amateur Flat Earth Photo:
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
How To Use a Marine Sextant for Celestial Navigation
A marine sextant uses a flat baseline for its angles.
  
Gregory Lessing Garrett
